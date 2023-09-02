People evacuate Kimpton Hotel Monaco after reports of smoke, people trapped in elevator

PITTSBURGH — Some tenants in the Kimpton Hotel Monaco had to evacuate on Saturday as emergency crews responded to reports of people trapped inside an elevator.

The call for help came in at around 2:30 p.m. at the hotel on William Penn Place.

The fire alarm was activated and firefighters were told there were reports of smoke and people trapped in an elevator.

Some people had to evacuate and others were told to shelter in place.

When firefighters arrived at the elevator they found that the trapped people had self-evacuated.

There were no injuries.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group