People push for community engagement during 27th annual ‘Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit’

PITTSBURGH — An event was held in Pittsburgh to gather people interested in furthering the causes of social and racial justice.

The 27th Annual “Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit’ was held at the Community College of Allegheny County on the North Side on Saturday.

This year’s theme was “People, Power and Progress” and focused on community engagement.

The summit included panel discussions and a speech from Jasiri X, a musician and activist who founded 1Hood Media Academy. The organization focuses on building community through art, education and social justice.

“There’s just a lot of energy that brings people from all over the city and different parts of the region together to say, ‘Hey, what are the needs that are out there that we can help meet together,’” said Programming Chair of the Racial Justice Planning Committee Kevin Jabro.

Organizers hope to connect more people with community-based organizations and get them involved in social justice work in the city, county and state.

