Local

Peoples asks for $156M a year rate increase

By Paul Gough, Pittsburgh Business Times

Peoples Gas Peoples Natural Gas headquarters (Pittsburh)

By Paul Gough, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — Peoples Natural Gas is applying to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission for a rate increase totaling $156 million a year.

The biggest increases would be for Peoples Natural Gas Division customers, with a residential customer using 80 thousand cubic feet per year going up 21.4% from $73.16 a month to $88.79 a month. Commercial customers using 250 thousand cubic feet would increase 22.1% from $174.25 to $212.76 per month. Industrial customers would see a rise of 13.8% from $1,126.15 to $1,282.10 a month.

And Peoples Gas Division residential customers would go up 7.6% from $84 a month to $90.35 a month. Commercial customers would see a 0.4% increase per month and industrial customers would see a 1% increase per month.

Read more at the Pittsburgh Business Times

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man accused of attempted homicide at local Sheetz dies after arrest
  • Steelers get huge T.J. Watt injury news
  • Man suspected of murdering wife in Uniontown arrested at Las Vegas resort
  • VIDEO: Sara Innamorato sworn in as Allegheny County’s first female county executive
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read