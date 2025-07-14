‘The perfect bishop for Pittsburgh’: Mark Eckman installed as 13th Bishop for Diocese

PITTSBURGH — Monday, July 14, marked an emotional and meaningful day for the Diocese of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Catholic community. Thousands of people attended an installation mass for Bishop Mark Eckman, who became the 13th Bishop of Pittsburgh.

Dozens of Roman Catholic cardinals, archbishops, clergy members and more took part in the mass, packing St. Paul Cathedral in Oakland to listen to Eckman’s message while leading mass.

“It’s the loving actions that we do for one another that we’re able to build up God’s kingdom. It’s a ‘one day at a time’ process, where we live out the promises of our baptism to love our god and to love our neighbor,” Eckman said.

Eckman is a longtime pastor who had also served in important roles in the Diocese of Pittsburgh. A former parishioner and friend of Eckman’s described to Channel 11 when, 20 years ago, Eckman arrived at the St. Thomas More parish in Bethel Park and made quite the impact.

“They moved him out to another position in the Diocese, and then they moved him out to another position in the diocese, and we had another two pastors, and there were some issues. Bishop Eckman came back to our parish and put everything back in order again,” said Bob Henkels. “He’s the perfect bishop for Pittsburgh.”

Channel 11 also spoke with those who knew Bishop Eckman during his humble beginnings in the South Hills, including a woman who attended elementary school with him and got very emotional before she walked in.

“I went to school for eight years with 25 people at Saint Valentine’s, and I’ve stayed in touch with Mark ever since. I’m just really proud of him,” said Jane Hein, an elementary school classmate.

Everyone who attended the installment mass was invited to a reception in Oakland Catholic High School to celebrate Bishop Eckman.

