Periodic light rain falls throughout Sunday; storms move in overnight

PITTSBURGH — It’s another very mild start, with temperatures around 60 degrees! There will be occasional light showers throughout Sunday morning, but the steadiest slug of rain gets close by midday and lasts through a good chunk of the afternoon.

No thunder or lightning is expected during the day, but tonight’s storms have been trending a bit faster, putting them on our doorstep a little after midnight. Loss of instability means storms will weaken some as they move through, but strong dynamics may still hold the line together. The primary concern is damaging straight-line winds, although an isolated brief tornado can’t be ruled out.

March 30 tornado risk

The cold front doesn’t swing through the area until Monday afternoon, although the highest parameters for storms on Monday shift to central PA. Temperatures will fall throughout the day, from the low 60s around midday to the 40s by evening. Tuesday will be noticeably cooler, but that won’t last long, with warm air and more rain and storms by mid-week.

