Periodic morning rain showers will transition to evening snow

PITTSBURGH — Have the rain gear handy this morning as showers continue to roll through the area. It won’t rain continuously today, but showery periods will last through the afternoon. Areas along and north of I-80 and over the higher elevations could change over to snow as soon as late morning, while the rest of us will have to wait until late in the day.

There won’t be much moisture left when precipitation changes over in the lower elevations, so little to no accumulation is expected, especially with temperatures well above freezing. Temperatures dip into the 30s tonight, with cloudy skies lasting through Monday.

A weaker system will dive south on Tuesday, bringing us rain or snow showers late in the day. Finally, it appears we’ll see a little sun break out by mid-week.

