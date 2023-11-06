Perry South homeowners worried damages from water main break won’t be reimbursed

PITTSBURGH — Two Perry South homes were damaged when a six-inch water main broke on Cross Street and North Charles Street Sunday night.

“My yard was a lake and there was a stream flowing down,” said neighbor David Boxley.

Boxley is one of two people who say their basements flooded when the water main broke.

“I lost my furnace, hot water tank, washer, dryer and various other items again — and the first time Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority did nothing,” Boxley said.

Boxley said there was a water main break on the same street in 2018 and he didn’t get reimbursed for damages.

“I had an $8,000 claim in for losses. I never heard from them once,” Boxley said. “I can’t afford to just keep replacing stuff because their water break.”

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority said they’ve fixed Sunday’s break. Water service has been restored and they will be back later this week to repair the road. They also said they are working with neighbors and gave them paperwork to fill out damage claims. In the meantime, both neighbors said they are frustrated.

“It was about four inches away from my circuit breakers. Everything in my basement was just floating,” Boxley said. “I want them to replace everything I lost in my basement.”

Channel 11 reached out to Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority about the water main break in 2018 and the claims that homeowners didn’t get reimbursed, but have not yet heard back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group