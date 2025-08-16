Person arrested after police chase through multiple communities; several vehicles damaged

PORT VUE, Pa. — A person was arrested after a police chase through multiple local communities.

According to the Port Vue Police Department, the chase started in the City of McKeesport at 7:36 p.m. on Friday.

It stretched into Port Vue and, where police said the driver hit several vehicles on the 900 block of Elmwood Street. After crashing, the driver took off on foot.

Officers caught up with the driver on the 900 block of Romine Avenue, where they were taken into custody.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity at this time but said charges are expected to be filed.

There is no threat to the public’s safety and no citizens reported injuries, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

