Person in critical condition after crash in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A crash in West Mifflin on Wednesday afternoon left at least one person seriously injured.

According to the Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company, the crash between two vehicles on Lebanon Road happened before 3:40 p.m.

People became trapped in the vehicles after the crash and first responders had to extricate them.

Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company says one crash victim was extricated in 25 minutes and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The conditions of anyone else involved in the crash weren’t immediately known.

