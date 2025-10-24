Person dead from electrocution in Somerset County

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was killed in an electrocution incident in Somerset County on Friday.

According to our affiliates at WJAC, emergency crews were called to the 2600 block of Keysertown Road in Somerset Township at 3 p.m.

Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank said one person is dead but has not released their identity at this time.

WJAC reports a lift appeared to have been smoking and smoldering near powerlines.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

