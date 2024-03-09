Local

Person flown to hospital after crash in Sewickley Township

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
police lights

Person flown to hospital after crash in Sewickley Township (Zeferli/iStock)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Sewickley Township on Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Dick Station Road near Dove Lane at 7:40 p.m., Westmoreland County 911 confirmed.

One vehicle was involved in the crash.

A landing zone was established at Yough High School for the victim. No further information was given about the victim’s condition.

State police are handling the investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dies after shooting outside Allegheny County bar
  • Rochester-Monaca Bridge set to close for 2 months this summer; lane restrictions expected soon
  • New photo released of man accused of sexually assaulting woman near Pitt campus
  • VIDEO: Jim Roddey, 1st-ever Allegheny County Executive, dies at 91
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read