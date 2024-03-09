Person flown to hospital after crash in Sewickley Township

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Sewickley Township on Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Dick Station Road near Dove Lane at 7:40 p.m., Westmoreland County 911 confirmed.

One vehicle was involved in the crash.

A landing zone was established at Yough High School for the victim. No further information was given about the victim’s condition.

State police are handling the investigation.

