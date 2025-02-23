Person flown to hospital after vehicle crashes into Washington County home

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A driver was flown to a hospital after their vehicle crashed into a mobile home in Washington County on Saturday afternoon.

Washington County 911 dispatchers say the crash into a building on State Route 40 between Club 40 and East Buffalo Church Rd in Buffalo Township was reported just after 4 p.m.

Photos posted by Bentleyville Fire-Rescue show the crash severely damaged the front of a home. First responders worked for two hours to stabilize the damaged structure.

Dispatchers tell Channel 11 that no one was inside the home at the time of the crash. The driver was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. Their current condition is not known.

State Route 40 was closed for around two hours while first responders were on scene.

