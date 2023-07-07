Person found stabbed multiple times in East Liberty parking lot

PITTSBURGH — A male was rushed to the hospital after he was found stabbed multiple times in East Liberty early Friday.

Pittsburgh police were called to the 100 block of Larimer Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male in a parking lot who was stabbed four times in the chest. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he was taken into surgery.

There is no word on what led up to the stabbing or any suspects. Police continue to investigate.

