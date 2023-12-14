Local

Person hit by car in North Versailles

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Person hit by car in North Versailles (Allegheny County Police Department/Allegheny County Police Department)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A person was hit by a car in North Versailles on Wednesday evening.

Allegheny County police said crews were called to the 1800 block of Lincoln Highway at 6:08 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found the 28-year-old victim. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said the driver stayed on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Person killed in head-on crash in Shaler
  • 1 person hurt in Sewickley Heights guest house explosion
  • Mt. Oliver mother charged after sick 7-year-old tests positive for cocaine
  • VIDEO: Pitt Volleyball sent off by fans ahead of 3rd straight Final Four appearance
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read