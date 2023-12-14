Person hit by car in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A person was hit by a car in North Versailles on Wednesday evening.

Allegheny County police said crews were called to the 1800 block of Lincoln Highway at 6:08 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found the 28-year-old victim. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said the driver stayed on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

