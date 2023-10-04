Person hit by car in Walmart parking lot in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A person was flown to a hospital after they were hit by a car in Uniontown on Tuesday evening.

According to Fayette County 911, emergency crews were called to the Walmart parking lot in South Union Township at 6:05 p.m.

The severity of the victim’s injuries is not known at this time.

Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown are handling the investigation.

