Local

Person hit by school bus in Baldwin

By WPXI.com News Staff

Person hit by school bus in Baldwin

By WPXI.com News Staff

BALDWIN, Pa. — A person was hit by a school bus on Tuesday afternoon in Baldwin Borough.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Willett Road and Manhasset Road at 2:55 p.m.

Channel 11 News is working to learn more. Check back for updates on-air at 4 p.m.

The person was rushed to the hospital. It’s not clear how severe their injuries are.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Chiller Theater returning 60 years after original show aired on Channel 11
  • Man surrenders after shooting, hostage situation in McKeesport
  • Breeze Airways has biggest sale ever, discounting Pittsburgh International Airport flights by 50%
  • VIDEO: Busy Labor Day weekend breaks travel records
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read