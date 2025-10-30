Person hospitalized after pickup truck crashes into tree in Westmoreland County

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was injured after a pickup truck crashed into a tree in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said crews were called to the 200 block of Pizza Barn Road in Derry Township at 10:53 a.m. on Thursday.

A pickup truck had smashed into a tree and severed it.

Crews had to remove the vehicle’s roof to rescue a person inside.

Dispatchers said one person was taken to a hospital.

The road was closed as crews towed the truck and cleaned up the scene. Traffic is now back to normal.

