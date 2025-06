PITTSBURGH — A person was injured after an early-morning crash in Pittsburgh.

The crash happened after 1 p.m. near the Liberty Bridge inbound on the city side.

Allegheny County 911 officials tell us a woman was taken to the hospital.

Channel 11 crews saw two vehicles being towed from the scene with damage suggesting a rear-end collision.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group