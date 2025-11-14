Person injured after crash in Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was injured after a crash in Westmoreland County on Friday.
The crash happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Route 30 and Skellytown Road in North Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County 911 officials say.
Two cars were involved in the crash.
A person in one of the vehicles reportedly suffered a leg injury.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group