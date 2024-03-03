Person injured in Penn Hills rollover crash

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Penn Hills on Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post by Penn Hills No. 7 VFC, first responders were sent to the intersection of Frankstown Road and Wilson Drive around 9 p.m. for reports of a crash.

On scene, they found a two-vehicle crash, with one of the vehicles flipped onto its roof.

The driver of the vehicle that rolled over was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Penn Hills Police Department is investigating the crash.

