Local

Person injured in Penn Hills rollover crash

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Wilson Drive rollover crash (Penn Hills No.7 VFC)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Penn Hills on Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post by Penn Hills No. 7 VFC, first responders were sent to the intersection of Frankstown Road and Wilson Drive around 9 p.m. for reports of a crash.

On scene, they found a two-vehicle crash, with one of the vehicles flipped onto its roof.

The driver of the vehicle that rolled over was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Penn Hills Police Department is investigating the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man injured after military vehicle crashes on I-79 in Butler County
  • Man arrested after stand-off at bar in Beaver County
  • Frightful flight: Plane headed to Pittsburgh makes emergency landing after battery ignites on board
  • VIDEO: Barricaded man arrested after SWAT situation in Pittsburgh neighborhood
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read