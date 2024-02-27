Person killed in head-on crash on Route 156 in Armstrong County

SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was killed in a crash in Armstrong County Tuesday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police says the two-vehicle crash took place on Route 156 in South Bend Township just after 6:15 a.m.

Police say an eastbound vehicle crossed the center line, crashing head-on into a westbound vehicle.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was declared deceased at the scene, according to police,

The crash caused a full closure of Route 156 during the initial emergency response. The state police investigation is still ongoing.

