Person responsible for typing puppy to fence, abandoning it identified, McKees Rocks police say

The McKees Rocks Police Department has identified the person they believe is responsible for abandoning a puppy.

According to the department, someone tied the pitbull puppy to a fence in the area of 429 Russellwood Avenue on Sunday.

They posted a photo of the pup on Facebook and were asking for help to identify the owners.

They have since updated the post to say the Humane Society has the pup.

“We have identified who we believe is responsible for tying the animal to a fence and walking away. We are in the course of investigating with the assistance of the dog warden,” the post reads.

