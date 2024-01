NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A person was shot in New Castle on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Neshannock Avenue at 9:13 p.m., Lawrence County 911 confirmed.

The victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. An update on their condition has not been released.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group