Person shot in Swissvale, suspected shooter barricaded in house, sources say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Police units are on the scene of a shooting and barricaded person in Swissvale.

Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to the 7500 block of Roslyn Street at 3:10 p.m.

Sources confirm to Channel 11 that one person was shot and the suspected shooter is barricaded in the house.

There’s currently no word on the victim’s condition.

