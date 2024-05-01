Person shot in Swissvale, suspected shooter barricaded in house, sources say

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Police units are on the scene of a shooting and barricaded person in Swissvale.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to this breaking story. Watch Channel 11 News at 4:45 p.m. for the latest as we learn it.

Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to the 7500 block of Roslyn Street at 3:10 p.m.

Sources confirm to Channel 11 that one person was shot and the suspected shooter is barricaded in the house.

There’s currently no word on the victim’s condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group