Person shows up at hospital after being shot twice in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A person was injured in an early morning shooting in McKeesport.

According to Allegheny County police, McKeesport officers responded to White Street between Shaw Avenue and Ravine Street around 2:45 a.m. Sunday because of a ShotSpotter notification.

Those officers found evidence of a shooting but no victim.

ACPD says not long later, the victim showed up at an area hospital shot in the hand and abdomen. They are in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group