Person stabbed at Beaver County apartment building

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was stabbed in Beaver County overnight.

The incident happened at an apartment building on Monaca Road in Center Township just after midnight. A Beaver County dispatch official tells Channel 11 that one person was taken to the hospital from the stabbing. Their current condition is unknown.

A Channel 11 photographer on scene saw police searching one of the lower units and inside nearby cars.

It’s not clear if police have identified any suspects or made any arrests.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group