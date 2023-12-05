Local

Person stole packages from Butler County community mailboxes Saturday, police say

open mail box with a pile of letters and newspapers Stock photo of a mailbox. (Saklakova/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PROSPECT, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say someone stole mail in a Butler County community Saturday afternoon.

According to PSP Butler, an unknown suspect took packages from mailboxes on South Franklin Street and North Franklin Street in Prospect Borough between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Police say the suspect opened the packages, stole their contents and discarded the packaging on the side of the road.

Anyone with information about these thefts should contact PSP Butler by calling 724-284-8100 and refer to Incident Number PA23-1581695.

