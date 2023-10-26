Local

Person struck, killed by train in Butler identified

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

WPXI - Butler County map Butler County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

BUTLER, Pa. — A person was struck by a train and killed in Butler on Wednesday evening.

According to Butler County dispatchers, first responders were called to the Negley Avenue area at 7:30 p.m.

The victim was later identified as Zecheriah Summerville, 33, from Butler.

The Butler City Police Department said the train hit Summerville at about 35 miles per hour.

