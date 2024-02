UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A person was hurt in an early morning fire in Fayette County.

Fayette County dispatchers tell Channel 11 the fire broke out at a home on Vance Street in Uniontown after 3 a.m.

Our crew on scene saw a home with smoke damage and broken windows.

Dispatchers say one person suffered minor burn injuries.

