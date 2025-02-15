Person sustains minor injuries in early-morning rollover crash

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was taken to a hospital early Saturday morning following a rollover crash in South Park Township.

The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department says a vehicle rolled on McConkey Road.

A person was able to get out of the vehicle on their own and was later taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

