Person taken to hospital after crash on Route 8 in Shaler

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A busy roadway in Shaler Township was briefly blocked off Saturday morning following a crash.

The crash happened right next to the Get Go Station on Route 8 near Butler Plank Road just before 8 a.m.

A Channel 11 crew on scene saw a car with front end damage.

Allegheny County dispatch officials say at least one person was taken to the hospital.

