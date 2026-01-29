Person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Robinson Township on Thursday.

The crash was reported at 1:03 p.m. on I-376 eastbound at the I-79 split, an Allegheny County 911 supervisor says.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene, the supervisor says.

A Channel 11 crew spotted the vehicle on its side.

State police say the I-79 north exit was temporarily closed while crews worked to move the vehicle.

