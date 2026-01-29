Local

Person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Robinson Township

By WPXI.com News Staff
Person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Robinson Township
By WPXI.com News Staff

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Robinson Township on Thursday.

The crash was reported at 1:03 p.m. on I-376 eastbound at the I-79 split, an Allegheny County 911 supervisor says.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene, the supervisor says.

A Channel 11 crew spotted the vehicle on its side.

State police say the I-79 north exit was temporarily closed while crews worked to move the vehicle.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read