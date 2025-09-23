Person taken to hospital after SUV crashes into sign, rolls over in Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was taken to a hospital after an SUV crashed and rolled over in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the area of Route 30 and Skellytown Road in North Huntingdon Township at 8:25 p.m. Monday night.

An SUV crashed into a sign with a cement base and rolled onto its roof.

Investigators said the driver was taken to a hospital.

