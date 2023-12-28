Local

Person taken to local trauma center after head-on crash in Pleasant Hills

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — One person was injured in a crash in Pleasant Hills Wednesday.

According to Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company on Facebook, the crash happened on Curry Hollow Road near Bliss Drive.

First responders found a head-on crash with one person trapped in their car.

Several crews worked to remove the door to get the person out of the car, the fire company said.

Once the person was out, they were taken to a local trauma center. There’s no word on their condition.

