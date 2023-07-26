Person trapped in car after 2-vehicle crash in Pleasant Hills

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — One person was trapped in their car following a two-vehicle crash in Pleasant Hills Wednesday.

According to the Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company on Facebook, the crash happened at 1:36 p.m.

The person was removed from the car in ten minutes and transferred to EMS for any possible injuries.

There’s no word on that person’s condition.

