Pet iguana reunited with owner after it is found by Mount Lebanon Police

By WPXI.com News Staff

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — A pet iguana was reunited with its owner after it went on a journey throughout Allegheny County.

Mount Lebanon Police located the reptile, named Spike, on McNeiley Road on Sunday.

Officers said the iguana had been roaming the Mount Lebanon and Baldwin Township area for 6 days.

The owner was located and Spike was returned home.

Officers said Spike was friendly.

