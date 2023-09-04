Pet iguana reunited with owner after it is found by Mount Lebanon Police

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — A pet iguana was reunited with its owner after it went on a journey throughout Allegheny County.

Mount Lebanon Police located the reptile, named Spike, on McNeiley Road on Sunday.

Officers said the iguana had been roaming the Mount Lebanon and Baldwin Township area for 6 days.

The owner was located and Spike was returned home.

Officers said Spike was friendly.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group