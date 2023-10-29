Pet owners bring animals to Stage AE for first ‘Pet Fest’ in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pet owners were able to get out and enjoy a crisp fall day at Stage AE in Pittsburgh with their furry companions during “Pet Fest.”

Saturday was the first time Pet Fest was held.

“Pittsburgh is such a pet-centric town, and we’re super excited to open it up, an event where pets can be together and people can come out and bring their pets, north shore is very pet friendly out here,” Amy Mauk with Audacy Pittsburgh said.

The event was organized by Audacy Pittsburgh and presented by Subaru.

The animals were able to show off the costumes their owners hand-picked for them at the event. Some even participated in a costume contest.

Pet-specific vendors set up shop at the venue to provide treats and supplies. Families could also capture the fun they had during the day in photo booths.

Organizers said they hope to bring the event back every year.

