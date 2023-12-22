Pete Davidson’s Pittsburgh show canceled due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh show scheduled for comedian, actor and former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has been canceled.

Davidson was scheduled to perform at the Byham Theater on Jan. 2

In an announcement on its website, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust said the show is being canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust says it reached out to ticketholders Thursday and refunds will be automatically processed.

Anyone with additional questions can contact the venue by calling 412-456-6666.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group