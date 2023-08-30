Local

Peters Township High School ranked No. 1 in Pittsburgh area by U.S. News and World Report

By WPXI.com News Staff

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Peters Township High School has been ranked No. 1 in the Pittsburgh area by U.S. News and World Report.

According to a social media post by the district, the schools are ranked based on their test scores, graduation rates and how well they prepare students for college.

The high school is ranked No. 7 in Pennsylvania and 312th nationwide.

“PTHS first earned this recognition in April of 2022 and we’re thrilled to be tops on the list again!” the post said. “Congratulations to our high school staff, students and families on this recognition!”

