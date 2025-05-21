Peters Township police asking for help identifying man suspected of vandalizing Tesla

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Peters Township Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man they said vandalized a Tesla.

Police said the car was vandalized in the parking lot of the Montour Trail near Burn Boot Camp on Valley Brook Road.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his vehicle is asked to call Peters Township Police at 724-942-5030.

Tesla Vandal Suspect Car (Peters Township Police)

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group