Petition calls for ‘Purple Alert System’ after teen with Down syndrome went missing in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — An online petition is calling for Pennsylvania lawmakers to implement a “Purple Alert System” after a 17-year-old girl with Down syndrome went missing for more than 30 hours last week in the cold weather.

Kayla Durler was reported missing Friday morning after she was dropped off by a school bus at Sto-Rox High School. The school was closed that day, but authorities said Durler was dropped off due to a miscommunication.

Community members stepped up to find Durler Saturday afternoon in Downtown Pittsburgh and reunite her with her parents.

Now, a Change.org petition created by Rachel Romano is calling on the state to implement a system specifically designed to help find children with disabilities I who go missing.

According to the petition, A Purple Alert System would quickly disseminate information about the missing children to law enforcement agencies, the media, transportation agencies and the public. Similar systems have been implemented in other states, including Texas.

“By implementing this change, we can ensure that all children receive equal protection under the law regardless of their abilities or circumstances. Let’s ensure no child is left out in the cold again - literally or figuratively - because we failed to provide adequate resources and attention,” Romano stated in the petition.

