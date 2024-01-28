Pettersson OT goal lifts Penguins past Montreal, 3-2

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

This was a game the Pittsburgh Penguins simply could not afford to lose.

They were playing at home. Against one of the few teams below them in the Eastern Conference standings. With a chance to pull out of a three-game skid and take some semblance of momentum into the NHL’s all-star break.

Nonetheless, they trailed Montreal, 2-1, with less than 10 minutes left in regulation before rallying for a 3-2 overtime victory at PPG Paints Arena, as Marcus Pettersson scored the game-winner from inside the right circle at 2:43 of the extra period.

It was just Pettersson’s second goal of the season. Rickard Rakell and Evgeni Malkin got the assists on the goal, Pettersson’s first career game-winner.

