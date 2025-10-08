Pharmacists meet with community members at event in Pittsburgh; help them prepare for flu season

PITTSBURGH — UPMC Health Plan and Pitt’s School of Pharmacy hosted their first Pharmacist Care Day.

The event was held on Wednesday at the UPMC Health Plan Neighborhood Center on Penn Avenue, and was intended to recognize all that pharmacists do.

It also aimed at keeping neighbors healthy for the fall and winter.

Flu vaccinations were available and experts were on hand to answer questions on medications and dispose of unwanted medicines.

Organizers said they had a big turnout.

“We had over 200 people registered alone, let alone all the walk-ins we’re hoping to receive today. So it just goes to show how much of a desire [there is] for people to get vaccinated and stay healthy this fall and winter,” Director of Clinical Pharmacy Vanessa Campbell said.

Health screenings that examined blood pressure, cholesterol, bone density, BMI and glucose were also available.

Organizers noted October is American Pharmacists Month.

