Phase 1 of North Side street reconstruction to begin

PITTSBURGH — Part one of a reconstruction project surrounding a busy street in Pittsburgh’s North Side is set to begin.

On Monday, Sept. 25, Chestnut Street will be undergoing reconstruction on the roadway, sidewalk and curb between Spring Garden Avenue and Phineas Street.

The reconstruction also includes updating for ADA ramps and crosswalk.

During the project, the roadway where construction is will be closed to traffic but will not restrict residents who live in the neighborhood to be able to access their homes, the mayor’s office said.

According to the mayor’ office, the reconstruction will be broken down into two phases.

The first phase is expected to be completed on Jan. 12, 2024.

Phase two is expected to take place in 2024 in the area of Tripoli and Zona Street to Phineas Street.

For more information or to see the construction layout, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group