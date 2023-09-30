Phil Jurkovec Starting Against VT

Pat Narduzzi made up his mind earlier this week that, if healthy, Phil Jurkovec would start Saturday night against Virginia Tech.

And as Jurkovec has recovered from his undisclosed injury sustained against North Carolina, taking first team reps in practice available to the media this week, he’s officially starting against Virginia Tech.

It’s been a difficult season for Jurkovec — and the entire offense — but it does appear that Jurkovec is Pitt’s best chance to win at this point in time.

