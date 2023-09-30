Local

Phil Jurkovec Starting Against VT

By Karl Ludwig

Pitt cruises to 45-7 season opening win against Wofford Pittsburgh quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Pat Narduzzi made up his mind earlier this week that, if healthy, Phil Jurkovec would start Saturday night against Virginia Tech.

And as Jurkovec has recovered from his undisclosed injury sustained against North Carolina, taking first team reps in practice available to the media this week, he’s officially starting against Virginia Tech.

It’s been a difficult season for Jurkovec — and the entire offense — but it does appear that Jurkovec is Pitt’s best chance to win at this point in time.

