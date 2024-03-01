Local

Phillies scratch $1 hot dog nights due to unruly fan behavior

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Phillies Dollar Dogs Baseball FILE - The Phillie Phanatic comes out with his Hot Dog Launcher during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, July 4, 2016, in Philadelphia. For more than a quarter-century, Phillies fans thought dollar hot dog night was the best ballpark promotion — but the team has now decided it was the wurst. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File) (Chris Szagola/AP)

PHILADELPHIA — Dollar hot dog nights at Philadelphia Phillies games are now a thing of the past.

The Associated Press reports the team has stopped the promotion because of unruly fan behavior.

A statement from the team said the change was “based on the organization’s ongoing commitment to provide a positive experience for all fans in attendance.”

AP reports that some fans threw their hot dogs during a game last season, throughout the stands and onto the field.

Several fans were ejected after sending franks flying through the air.

Cramped spaces from long lines to get hot dogs also led to security and safety concerns, AP reports.

Dollar dog nights for Phillies fans have been replaced with a two-for-one deal for two April games.

The Pirates don’t plan on taking these deals away from fans anytime soon.

Six $1 hot dog nights are scheduled for the upcoming season in Pittsburgh.

Click here for a list of scheduled $1 hotdog nights at PNC Park.

