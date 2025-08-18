Philly engineering firm expands into Pittsburgh with North Side office

PITTSBURGH — O’Donnell & Naccarato, an employee-owned firm focused on structural engineering, has expanded into Pittsburgh with a new office on Reedsdale Street in the Chateau neighborhood of the North Side.

The firm announced the expansion into Pittsburgh with a 1,000-square-foot office at 1501 Reedsdale Street under a flexible lease arrangement to accommodate potential growth.

The Pittsburgh office is lead by Cyril A. Fox, a senior associate and regional director with more than30 years of experience; Gregory T. Holbrook, a project manager; and Joseph M. Sperduto, a BIM manager with 24 years of experience as a senior structural modeler. The new Pittsburgh office launches with local project experience that includes work on the Carnegie Museum Music Hall, the Pittsburgh Glass Center and the Strip District Terminal redevelopment, with a mix of experience in adaptive reuse, historic renovation, health care, public and institutional work.

