Photos: Nemacolin unveils newly transformed Grand Lodge

FARMINGTON, Pa. — On Thursday, Nemacolin resort, located in the Laurel Highlands, unveiled photos of its newly transformed Grand Lodge all-suite hotel.

Nemacolin described the new Grand Lodge as a “thoughtful and contemporary reinterpretation of the resort’s original lodge.” It includes 56 suites, with 10 suite types, ranging from the Junior King Suite to the Penthouse Suite. Each suite includes four-poster beds, sitting rooms and large bathrooms, many with freestanding soaking tubs, Italian marble countertops and flooring, chandeliers and gold and brass accents throughout. All guests staying in the suites will have access to a dedicated team of butlers 24/7.

The Grand Lodge includes signature restaurant, Fawn and Fable, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant includes steakhouse elements, but is largely storybook inspired, and it pays homage to the Laurel Highlands, sourcing many ingredients from local suppliers and its own garden.

