Pickup truck collides with train in South Side Flats

PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to a local hospital after the truck he was driving collided with a train in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday. First responders were called to the railroad tracks at S. 16th Street for reports of a vehicle collision with a train, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Officials believe the pickup truck entered the railroad tracks at S. 18th Street heading eastbound, where it collided with the westbound train. The truck was then pushed back several blocks to S. 16th Street.

The driver, a man in his late 60s, was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was alert, conscious and speaking with officers and medics, according to the report.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition for evaluation.

Channel 11 has exclusive photos from the crash, showing the front of the truck smashed in where it collided with the train.

CSX police are investigating.

The railroad tracks will remain closed until the vehicle can be removed.

