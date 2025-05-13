Pietragallo law firm renews lease at One Oxford Centre

PITTSBURGH — When it came to his firm’s decision to stay put in its long-time office at One Oxford Centre, William Pietragallo II, founding partner and chairman of Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti LLP, wasn’t expecting it to be the firm’s youth vote to keep it on Grant Street.

“What surprised me the most was that our younger lawyers were more interested in being downtown in one of the office buildings near the courthouse, the other law firm and local government rather than moving out of town or to the neighborhoods around downtown,” he said. “It was a deciding factor for us.”

So it was that the firm opted for a seven-year renewal for its more than 42,000-square-foot office on the 37th and 38th floor at One Oxford Centre, the building in which it has been based since the late 1980s, reaching a deal with new owner New Jersey-based Rugby Realty Co. Inc.

The firm, comprising a staff of about 55 lawyers and a total of 100 employees overall, will work to renovate the space and expects to be able to grow and expand there, keeping the same amount of space at a time when it has been a common move to reduce square footage. The firm was represented in the lease negotiations by William Pietragallo III, son of William Pietragallo II.

